NGPF Recognizes JM Teacher for “Going the Extra Mile”

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- John Marshall High School Business teacher Megan Pintus has earned the 2020 Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) Extra Mile Award for her commitment to professional development in financial education.



The award is given to educators who have completed all eight of NGPF’s Certification

courses.

The curriculum is designed to build teacher content knowledge through nine hours of

live instruction and successful completion of a certification exam.



Since June of this year, more than 3,600 certifications have been earned and Pintus is one of

the 33 teachers who has demonstrated excellence in Investing, Advanced Investing, Behavioral

Finance, Insurance, Taxes, Paying for College, Banking and Budgeting and Credit.

She is the only teacher in West Virginia to qualify for the award this year.



This program is part of a bigger initiative called Mission 2030, which advocates for all high

school students across the country to be required to take a standalone personal finance class

before graduating high school.