Night to Shine Prom Experience for People with Special Needs Going Virtual

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Bowman United Methodist Church announced today that they will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2021, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The unforgettable prom night experience, celebrating people with special needs, will be held by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, February 12, 2021 through a unique online event.

This unique virtual event will be complete with all of the treasured prom elements, as every guest will get to enjoy music, dancing, prom favors, messages from special guests…all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“The reason Night to Shine is so special to me is because all the boys…all of the girls… that the rest of the world has forgotten, that so many times we haven’t clapped for, we haven’t cheered for, we haven’t loved…this is the night where we get to bring them together and say, ‘you matter, we love you and we are throwing this awesome party because that’s how special you are.’ This is why we knew we couldn’t cancel Night to Shine 2021. Our heart is always to love and encourage and it’s never to put anyone at risk and that is why we are confident in our decision to celebrate Night to Shine 2021 as a fully virtual experience,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Bowman UMC in Moundsville, including how you can register to participate, visit Facebook at Ohio Valley Night to Shine.

For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org.