NEW VRINDABAN, W.Va. (WTRF) — It might be the one public event where you want your clothes to get stained.

At the Festival of Colors at the Palace of Gold, no one went home spotless as colored powder flew through the air.

The mountains of Marshall County were covered in psychedelic colors as revelers danced the night away, covered in unique hues.

Those who weren’t in front of the live stage were able to sit in the grass and enjoy the palace’s stunning gardens.

The festival began halfway across the world in India, but has become a worldwide favorite for the kaleidoscope of joy it brings.