Northern Regional Jail down to two active coronavirus cases

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Just 10 days after having 205 active cases in the Northern Regional Jail (NRJ), the NRJ is now down to two active cases.

According to the DHHR, the NRJ has had 201 people recover from the coronavirus. 203 people have been cumulative positive.

The NRJ is currently awaiting for 11 pending results.

The correction center at NRJ has 0 active cases and is awaiting 1 pending result.

Currently, the Division of Corrections has 48 active coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.