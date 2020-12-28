Nutrition expert says healthy eating can start with small changes

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) Jill Spangler, registered dietician for WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital, says the key to success in adopting healthy eating habits is to set small, realistic goals.



“Those might be to drink more water, eat more fruits and vegetables, eat less sugar or move more,” Spangler said. “We are striving for progress, not perfection.”



She said three bottles of water per day is a good goal—one between breakfast and lunch, one between lunch and dinner, and one in the evening is an easy way to do it.”



Spangler suggests eating smaller, more frequent meals per day, with higher quality foods—including fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, lean proteins and whole grains.



She says tracking what you eat in a journal is good.Pre-tracking is even better. She advocates making a weekly meal plan and sticking to it.



Spangler says if you crave sweets, reach for a piece of fruit that has higher quality nutrition plus fiber, which will keep you feeling satisfied longer.