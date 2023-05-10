MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Benwood residents may have noticed smoke in the air Wednesday evening, but Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell says there is no cause for concern.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There was a controlled burn at AMG Resources, the site of the former Strauss Industries, says Longwell. AMG Resources is a scrap metal dealer, and Longwell said they were working on a stockpile of fluss, an industrial by product.

The stockpile will be gone in a few days.

Longwell will have an officer posted at the plant overnight to monitor the situation as a precautionary measure.

Longwell says there is no danger to residents or the community.

The Benwood Volunteer Fire Department was also at the scene Wednesday evening.