MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Benwood residents may have noticed smoke in the air Wednesday evening, but Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell says there is no cause for concern.
There was a controlled burn at AMG Resources, the site of the former Strauss Industries, says Longwell. AMG Resources is a scrap metal dealer, and Longwell said they were working on a stockpile of fluss, an industrial by product.
The stockpile will be gone in a few days.
Longwell will have an officer posted at the plant overnight to monitor the situation as a precautionary measure.
Longwell says there is no danger to residents or the community.
The Benwood Volunteer Fire Department was also at the scene Wednesday evening.