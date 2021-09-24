Ohio man admits to drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. – Rashaad Shadee Washington, of Pleasant City, Ohio, has admitted to drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Washington, 37, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location” and two counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Washington admitted to selling methamphetamine, sometimes near McNinch Primary School, in Marshall County and Ohio County in February and March 2021.

Washington is facing at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for the protected location charge, and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each of the distribution charges. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.