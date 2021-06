Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF)- Many local areas are experiencing flooding and power outages due to severe weather.

Currently the Elm Grove area is experiencing flooding, especially in the Springdale area on Oakland ave.

Park View Lane in Elm Grove is closed.

‼️Park View Lane – Elm Grove. Closed. pic.twitter.com/n9XxEpvb8r — Philip Stahl (@PhilipStahlPIO) June 30, 2021

Power outages continue to rise in the Ohio Valley:

Belmont County: 798 customers

Marshall County: 784

Ohio County: 4,073

Stick with 7News for updates