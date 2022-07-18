MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Hunger across the US is way up again. But as food costs continue to soar, food pantries are having a tough time meeting the needs.

The Director of the Marshall County Family Resource Network Stacie Dei says a number of donors, support systems, and help from the government helped out during COVID, but those services have since run out. It’s left many food banks short-handed.

That’s why Dei is asking for help from the community.

“I think the most impactful thing that people can do is when they feel like they want to support an organization is contact them and ask ‘what thing do you need’, and making sure you’re tapping into what they need, what they need to get to families, and how they need to do it.” Stacie Dei, Director of the Marshall County Family Resource Network

Dei also says it’s not just homeless communities that now need help from food pantries. It’s everyone, including single parents, seniors, or people who are just getting by.

If you’d like to donate or get help yourself, go to Family Resource Network | Marshall County FRN.