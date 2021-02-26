Ohio Valley native who calls herself “The Wizard of Warp” ready to publish first novel

(WTRF) – If you could do anything in the world that you wanted, what would it be?

It’s a fun question, but it’s that question that lead a Glen Dale native to write a novel.

The Wizard of Warp, the Master of Misdirection and and now Rachel DuBrueler can add author to her list of titles.

She began writing in her free time. Fast forward a few years and she now as a literary agent who is shopping her first manuscript around in hopes of finding a publisher.

It’s definitely not your mother’s weekend domestic suspense novel, that’s for sure. Rachel DuBrueler, Author

While she’s only been writing a few years, Rachel’s foray into the world of psychological thrillers and murder mysteries really began when she was a kid with a love of all things creepy.



It’s a funny story because my parents actually became pretty concerned wen I was about five, six years old that this was the only type of entertainment that I liked and they forced me to watch a documentary on how horror movies are made. Rachel DuBrueler, Author

Her parents never discouraged her interests, and neither did the rest of her family, so finally as an adult it was time to follow her passion for writing.

99% of your feedback is criticism, not praise. You have to withstand that for years and years and I think if you didn’t have people in your corner that were rooting you on the whole way it would be a lot tougher. Rachel DuBrueler, Author

It’s taken years of writing at night and on the weekends, but Rachel finally finished a novel with the working title “The Cutters and The Salters”.

The suspenseful story is centered around four friends.

Individually each of them are dealing with really tough challenges that women face all the time. Anxiety, feelings of insecurity or inadequacy in their relationships. Rachel DuBrueler, Author

And the book doesn’t shy away from the issues, like how deep is the bond of marriage?

If you discovered he was a murderer, would you protect him? And then, would those choices be any different if you thought he was cheating on you? Rachel DuBrueler, Author

Rachel’s agent is searching for a publisher, and hopefully soon she’ll be able to call herself a best-selling author.

That publishing house will take over um all of the editing, titling, character changes and then obviously the manufacturing, distribution and marketing that goes along with that. Rachel DuBrueler, Author

The suspense of waiting to be published is nothing compared to reading the book.

There’s more than one twist in this tale.

Even if you think you’re really good at figuring out murder mysteries, I would like to challenge folks to see if they can solve this one. Rachel DuBrueler, Author

If you’d like to follow-along and receive updates on Rachel’s journey, visit rachelthewriter.com.

You can also follow her on Twitter at @ratdubrueler.