Ohio Valley police chief reacts to Minneapolis death

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF)- The video showing a police officer with his knee on the neck of a suspect who then died has sparked outrage all over the nation.



One police chief shared his view, as a 23-year law enforcement officer.

McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt said most departments have clear Use-Of-Force rules.

He says it starts with verbal commands and goes on to hands-on….to using the tazer …To pepper spray if necessary.



But in this video, Chief DeWitt says it’s hard to understand why the officer compressed the man’s neck for almost ten minutes, and why his fellow officer didn’t step in.

The male appeared to be under control and I don’t believe there was a need to have the knee on the neck for an extended period of time, or even after he was under control. They also had a video of the other officer standing by. He could have said at any time, ‘Hey we got this. It’s under control.’ They could have both grabbed him and put him in the cruiser and been done with it McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt

Chief DeWitt said lethal force is the very last resort.



He said not only is this case tragic for George Floyd and his family, but it harms police everywhere, in the eyes of the public.