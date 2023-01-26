A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County.

Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said thank you to their loyal customers and the ‘dollar bills on this wall were from people that wanted to leave their mark inside RUTTENBUCKS. What they didn’t realize was that THEY are what made it a special place and left their mark in our hearts.’

Ruttenbucks says their location Dallas Pike location will be open 7 days a week and they plan on having exciting additions to the location.

You can follow their Facebook page here for more information.