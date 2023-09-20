UPDATE: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, 8:23 p.m.

Tom Hart, Marshall County Emergency Management Director, confirms to 7News that the oil well pad fire has been extinhuished.

Hart says there were no injuries.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is an active oil well pad fire in Marshall County Wednesday evening, according to Tom Hart, Marshall County Emergency Management Director.

Hart said the fire is on Nixon Ridge Lane which is located off of Roberts Ridge.

He says crews are on the scene and more units are still arriving.

