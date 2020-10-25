One new COVID-19 case reported at Cameron Elementary, school staying in-person

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Schools announced one new positive case of COVID-19 at Cameron Elementary School Sunday afternoon. 

The Health Department confirms the case was contracted through community spread and not from infection transmission within the school. 

Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct contact with the person testing positive have been notified. 

Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to operate as normal on the current four day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday. 

