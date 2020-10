MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – An accident shut down a portion of Route 86 in Marshall County on Friday afternoon.

Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells 7News the accident involved a dump truck and a passenger car.

This happened at Route 86 and Benwood Hill.

One person had to be extracted from the vehicle by emergency personnel. They were taken to Wheeling Hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Route 86 is now back open.

Stay with 7News for any updates.