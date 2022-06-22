MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 94th West Virginia State Firemen’s Association Convention is less than two months away.

And on Wednesday night organizers, who are in the final planning stages of the event, met at the Prima Marina Restaurant in Moundsville to hammer out some of the remaining details.

This year’s annual event takes place from August 10th-13th and is being hosted by the Marshall County Firefighters Association.

Organizers say the convention will bring in representatives from many volunteer fire companies.

The convention is comprised of all volunteer fire departments from across the state of West Virginia which exceed over 400 departments. The convention generally draws close to 25% of those departments with their delegates each year. Richard Schoene, Glen Dale Fire Chief

Chief Schoene says the convention’s purpose is to conduct their annual business meeting as well as to determine the legislative agenda for 2023.

For more information on the convention you can head to www.wvsfa.org on how to sign up your local fire department.