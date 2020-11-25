Outbreak In Mound View Nursing Home in Moundsville; all patients test positive for COVID-19

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) An outbreak has occurred at Stonerise Moundsville, formally known as the Mound View Skilled Nursing Home.

The Stonerise Moundsville website shows that the long term care facility is home to 85 patients and that all 85 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, on the West Virginia DHHR website, Mound View has 8 active positive residents, 5 active positive staff members, and 1 COVID-19 related death.

The DHHR currently calls Mound View and outbreak with those numbers.

The Stonerise Moundsville website was last updated this morning (November 25)

