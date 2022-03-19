MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Not many people would give up their weekend to help the less fortunate, however, several groups and organizations believe the power of giving is the ultimate reward.

Volunteers young and old, worked in teams bagging rice, soy, and dehydrated vegetables.

Brianna Hickman is the Chair of the Rotary Impact Club of Moundsville.

She says for the second year, participants from Wheeling, Moundsville, and New Martinsville have joined forces to help food insecure communities across the world.

A lot of times you’ll have like disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes, warzones, anything like that. Like we’re able to send these packages, these little meal packages to those communities so they at least have something that they don’t have to worry about in those times of need. Each of these volunteers weighs everything out, puts those in the little bags through the funnels, then we send them down the line. And those go to our weighers and sealers. Then we after they’re done, we send them all the way to the packaging line. So, they were boxing them up. Right now, we’re doing like we’ve only been here for 45 minutes, and we’ve done almost 5,000 meals. So, we’re at a pretty good rate right now.

Brianna Hickman, Chair, Rotary Impact Club of Moundsville

Together they quickly packed over 20,000 meals.

According to Rise Against Hunger each meal pack is served around the globe in medical clinics, vocational training programs, elder care facilities and schools.

They say that each meal is a moment to celebrate because it is one step closer to ending world hunger.