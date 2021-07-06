Over a dozen dogs, 30+ cats lost in Marshall County following the fireworks

The animal shelter is seeing the repercussions of loud explosions

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –Animals are being brought in by crate-fuls in Marshall County.

They’re runaways, and if you’re looking for your pup, you might want to scan the footage 7NEWS shot today.

The Marshall County Animal Shelter barely has time to answer the phone. In the past day alone, 15 dogs and 30+ cats have been brought in. Many, in part, because of the fireworks on Sunday.

A lot of the uptick has to do with the season; stray cats are not getting fixed. But also, cats and dogs were startled by the unfamiliar noises on the 4th.

It’s not only traumatic for the pets but for the owners searching for their furry friends.

As you can see in the footage, all the cells are full and there’s a backlog.

“Definitely full,” said acting Co-Director of the Marshall County Animal Shelter, Emily Novotney.

But there is some good news.

“A lot of the dogs that have come in because of the fireworks have been reunited with their owners so far. But if your dog ever gets out and is loose running around. Definitely call us. See if we have it because a lot of times we do.” Emily Novotney, Acting Co-Director of the Marshall County Animal Shelter

Novotney says there is no capacity limit at this time and they will try to make room for every animal.

And if you’re looking to adopt, this might be your sign.

Novotney is asking you to check the availability of other shelters in the area first, and if they are full, the Marshall County Animal Shelter will take the pet.