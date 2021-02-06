Over a hundred special needs all ready for “A Night to Shine”

Marshall County, WV (WTRF)- “A Night to Shine” is becoming a dream come true for a hundred people with special needs this year.

It’s still days away, but those taking a part in it are all prepared for it. That’s thank, in part, to a “Shine- Thru” event.



With “A Night to Shine” going virtual this year, guests picked up what they need to celebrate at home.

Everything came in kits. They picked up tiaras, crowns, glow-in-the-dark bracelets, and other things like that.

While guests drove by, organizers couldn’t have been anymore excited to see everyone again.

“The guests, as they’re are coming through, are so happy to see people again cause we see a lot of the same guest every year, and we’re excited to see them, and they’re excited to see us. Just makes our heart really happy to get to see everybody.” Kristi Crawford, “Night to Shine” Event Coordinator

“A Night to Shine” is on February 12th.

Guests will be sent a link of the event next week.

Organizers say they’re excited to show the special needs how amazing they are at the big event.