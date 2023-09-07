MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking for some scary fun, head to Marshall County this weekend.

The West Virginia Penitentiary’s Para-Con is coming back on Saturday, September 9.

Vendors will set up in the Moundsville training center located at the penitentiary. The admission price for the training center is $20. An off-limits tour will be offered which is $30 plus an overnight stay at the penitentiary is $125.

“When you’re attracted to that, you want to go where you know you’re going to be around and acceptable to that paranormal activity. And like I said this is a haunted facility this has been put out there, it’s credible that it’s haunted there was 998 documented deaths at this prison.” Tom Stiles – Executive Director of Moundsville Economic Development

Council

Tickets are available at https://wvpentours.com/