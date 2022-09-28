MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Marshall County Chamber of Commerce State of Marshall County Breakfast was held Wednesday morning.

They had a multitude of guest speakers, from Doug Harrison, the CEO of WVU Medicine, Marshall County Commissioner, John Gruzinskas, to Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines, Regional Economic Development Partnership President/CEO, Josh Jefferson, and Executive Director of the CVB, Craig White.

Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce, Scott Reager says this event really brings the community and leaders in the business community together to hear about what’s going on in the county.

“There’s a lot of different things with the health department being built the city of Moundsville building a new facility. Up here at Grandview Park they just put in an RV park in and they’re also going to open up their swimming pool next year. So there’s a lot of things happen and that’s the purpose of getting together today bring those leaders and partners with the chamber to come in and let the community know what’s going on.” Scott Reager – Executive Director Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

He says having this many people involved shows how passionate they all are about Marshall County.