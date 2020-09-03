People trying to abduct children? Police are sifting reality from rumor

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) – If you’re concerned about reports on Facebook that say men in a car are trying to abduct little children, you’re not alone.

7News has been trying to track down those reports for days, but they turn out to be hazy at best.

Police departments have no reports, but people keep posting the stories on Facebook.

Now, one police department has unearthed an event that seems to be rooted in reality.

A grandmother told Moundsville Police on Thursday about an incident that happened the previous Wednesday evening. Her four-year-old grandson was playing in the back yard when a silver car pulled up.

They said ‘Hey what are you doing, little boy?’ and the little child ran from the car and the grandmother took the child into the house and left. Chief Tom Mitchell, Moundsville Police Department

Chief Mitchell says the grandmother witnessed it “but didn’t contact law enforcement at that time. We actually were able to make contact with her, which we were able to piece together through the ongoings of Facebook.”

He says it does point out one important truth: it’s vital to watch your kids.

Because your four-year-old has very little defenses against somebody who’s got bad intentions for them. Chief Tom Mitchell, Moundsville Police Department

He said the trail may be cold, but his department will go forward.

“We’re going to look into this, as best we can, given that the bad guy has an eight-day head start. We’ll just continue trying, but if something occurs such as this, give us a call right away. We’ll run out and try to solve it. We’ll have a lot better chance to do it, at that point. Chief Tom Mitchell, Moundsville Police Department

If anyone has any information about this case, they are urged to call Moundsville Police at (304) 845-1611.