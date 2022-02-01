Pig lungs one of the many props stopping your children from smoking and vaping

Moundsville middle schoolers tell 7NEWS that their classmates are picking up smoking and now they're doing something to stop the fad

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It has infected our children. It has driven up rates of stroke, cancer and diseases of the mouth. And even when you hear all of that, it is near impossible to stop once you start. But one teacher at a local middle school knows the odds and is declaring war against big tobacco.

Everyone in West Virginia has a family member who smokes or dips. We’re number one in spit tobacco and tobacco use in the whole nation. It affects every family. There’s not a family where tobacco doesn’t affect them. Suzanne Muncy, Health teacher at Moundsville Middle, Raze club leader

So how do you make a dip in this trend? While our relatives might be a lost cause, Muncy believes it is not too late for the next generation of West Virginia. She says touching the pig lungs, curtesy by the group ‘Raze,’ is probably the biggest deterrent for middle schoolers picking up vape pens.

These pig lungs make the lesson. Rather than watching a video or doing a worksheet or a picture in a book. And hopefully that will stick in their little brain and they’ll never ever do a vape; never start smoking or dipping. Suzanne Muncy, Health teacher at Moundsville Middle, Raze club leader

Since the inception of Raze 20 years ago, the statistics find smoking in West Virginian teens has drastically dropped. But vaping continues to be an upward battle.

Kids think it’s cool but it’s not. It just messes up your lungs. Madi, 8th grader at Moundsville Middle, Raze member

Twelve is the average West Virginia age for kids to start smoking. Carleigh, 6th grader at Moundsville Middle, Raze member

Madi and Carleigh say kids in their class smoke.

“Yeah, it was pretty shocking to me. I didn’t think they would start that young,” added Carleigh.

The lungs, along with the less formaldehyde-filled items, like the drawstring bags, water bottles and t-shirts are all funded by Raze.

And it seems to be sticking: Moundsville Middle’s Raze club currently holds over 100 students.

The group just needs passionate people, like Muncy, to lead the charge against big tobacco.

Head here for more resources on Raze.