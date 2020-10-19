Benwood Police investigate second infant death in months

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) Benwood Police responded to a 911 call Sunday at 4:30 p.m. regarding a baby not breathing.





They responded to a unit in a public housing complex on Marshall Street and officers began CPR immediately, according to Chief Frank Longwell.



He said the baby was rushed to Wheeling Hospital, and was pronounced dead a short time later.



The chief said drug use is suspected, after needles and illegal drugs were found at the home.



He said police executed two search warrants—one for the apartment and one to draw blood samples from the parents.



He said an autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.



Chief Longwell said no charges have been filed at this time but the investigation is ongoing.



He said this is the second case of infant death they’ve investigated in a few months.



The chief said the mother in the first case was just sentenced last week to three to 15 years in prison for custodial neglect resulting in the death of a minor.



In that case, he said the baby was three months old.



He said his officers are deeply affected by these tragic cases, because they all have children of their own.



“When you have to do CPR in a 30-day-old baby, it breaks your heart,” he concluded.