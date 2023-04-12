UPDATE: McMechen Police Chief Robert Shilling says the two missing teens were found in Bellaire, Ohio. Both are safe.

Police in Marshall County in McMechen say they are looking for a missing teenager.

Police also say the missing teen they are looking for is connected to a missing teen from Pittsburgh.

McMchen police chief Robert Shilling says they are looking for 17-year-old Matthew Prettyman who was last seen at his Logan Street address.

Matthew Prettyman

Police say Matthew told his parents that he was going to a friend’s house and never returned home on April 10th around 5:30 pm.

Matthew is 5’8, 140 pounds, and now has short hair at this time, and Matthew cut it as he went missing. Chief Shilling says Matthew still wears bandanas as seen in the photo.

Police say Matthew is connected with the missing teen from Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police say they are looking for Arden Murdock, 16-year-years-old, who was last seen in the Squirrel Hill area on April 11.

Pittsburgh police say Arden was heading to West Virginia.

Arden Murdock

Arden is 5’3″ tall, 103 pounds, with red/dark brown hair, and brown eyes with transitioning prescription glasses.

Police say the two met up and are now on the run.

The two’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If you see them or have any information, contact McMechen police at (304) 232-3140 or Pittsburgh police at (412) 323-7141 or 9-1-1.