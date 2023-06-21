MOUNDSVILLE W.Va. (WTRF)

Moundsville Police are still searching for the man who jumped off of the Arch A. Moore Bridge in Moundsville.

Police say 30 year old, Wayne Wilson of Moundsville drove his truck to the middle of the bridge at 3:50 PM Tuesday and jumped.

Later Tuesday night, police say they were contacted by a local business that had surveillance video that showed a person jumping off of the bridge and swimming to the shore on the West Virginia side.

Police are still looking for Wilson and are urging him to come to the station to answer a few questions.

If anyone has any information on where he is, you are urged to contact police at 304-845-1611.

Police say Wilson is known to them from a previous welfare check they had over the weekend.

Police say at that time he said he was alright and didn’t need any assistance.

No criminal charges are being filed against Wilson, according to officials.