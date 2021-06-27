Popular Ohio Valley pizzeria is closing

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) A popular Ohio Valley pizza shop is closing its doors and ending an era as a Moundsville community favorite.

Varsity Pizzeria’s owners announced on their Facebook page today that they are closing the restaurant.

The post cites the poor health of Chuck and the negative effects of the pandemic as reasons to shutter the business.

“We were hoping we could overcome the pandemic, but the circumstances will not allow it,” the post reads.

The owners note they will miss their customers and their support: “We will forever miss each and every one of you & hope our friendships remain even as our doors close. Thank you for the memories and support.”