Positive coronavirus case at John Marshall High School

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department along with John Marshall High School has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 at the high school.

Officials say the confirmed case is not from infection transmission within the school.

In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

Officials also say contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct contact with the person testing positive have been notified and no additional action is necessary at this time.

Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to

operate as normal on the current four day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday.

Cleaning, wearing face coverings and using plexiglass dividers will continue at the school.