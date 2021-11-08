Body found in the Ohio River near Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Moundsville Police have confirmed that a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday evening about a mile north of the 12th Street Bridge in Moundsville.

Officials tell us the body was a male, and reportedly had identification on him, but the name is not being released at this time. We’re told the body was discovered by several local fishermen.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms tells 7NEWS that there are reports of a body in the Ohio River, around a mile north of the 12th Street Bridge in Moundsville.



Sheriff Helms tells us that Moundsville PD has asked for assistance and the Marshall County Sheriff is sending over one of their boats and a detective to help in the search.



Stay with 7NEWS for updates.