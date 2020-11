GLEN DALE, W.Va. — There is a power outage in Glen Dale that is affecting 237 homes.

The AEP website says the outage began at 5:10 p.m. and that service is expected to be restored by 1:30 a.m.

We reached out to AEP for more details and will bring those to you as soon as we have them.

Follow 7News and WTRF.com for updates.