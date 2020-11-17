Power still out? Make sure to follow these safety tips

(WTRF) – As of Tuesday morning, AEP lists more than 1,000 people still without power in Marshall County and more than 200 people in Ohio County after a few days of harsh winds.

With that in mind, here are the dos and don’ts to keep yourself safe until power is restored

  • DO stay away from all downed lines, sparking equipment and anything they may touch
  • DON’T remove debris within 10 feet of a power line
  • DO unplug major appliances
  • DO leave a light turned on so you know when power is restored
  • DON’T refuel heaters, lamps and generators inside
  • DO let the power company know if you’re using a generator. This protect line workers as they restore power.
  • DON’T burn charcoal indoors. It releases carbon monoxide.
  • DON’T let children carry candles or oil lamps

