Power still out? Make sure to follow these safety tips

(WTRF) – As of Tuesday morning, AEP lists more than 1,000 people still without power in Marshall County and more than 200 people in Ohio County after a few days of harsh winds.
With that in mind, here are the dos and don’ts to keep yourself safe until power is restored
- DO stay away from all downed lines, sparking equipment and anything they may touch
- DON’T remove debris within 10 feet of a power line
- DO unplug major appliances
- DO leave a light turned on so you know when power is restored
- DON’T refuel heaters, lamps and generators inside
- DO let the power company know if you’re using a generator. This protect line workers as they restore power.
- DON’T burn charcoal indoors. It releases carbon monoxide.
- DON’T let children carry candles or oil lamps