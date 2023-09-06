MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A former Marshall County fire chief was in court for a pretrial hearing Wednesday after his indictment for domestic battery.

Garson Taylor served in Benwood’s Volunteer Fire Department before his arrest in April.

He reportedly held a standoff with police after his wife was found with a bloody face and choke marks.

Taylor faces counts of wanton endangerment and strangulation, along with misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, fleeing and obstructing an officer.

His trial date is set for October 11th.