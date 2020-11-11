Psychiatrist sees more and more children abusing alcohol because of pandemic

COVID-19 has been on health officials’ minds... We almost forgot about its dangerous cohort.

MARSHALL AND OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — Substance abuse numbers are skyrocketing across the country and a psychiatrist at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital says his patients are feeling the weight of COVID-19. It’s all but a reminder that the damage this pandemic has wrought is now becoming intertwined with an epidemic that has plagued West Virginia for years.

When you’re stressed, you turn to things that calm you down. And when you’re isolated, you’re vulnerable. Since this pandemic a psychiatrist has seen more people, specifically children, abusing substances than he’s ever seen before.

They are relapsing more frequently than they ever did before. Also, it’s important to understand that COVID and substance use feed onto each other. COVID causes stress and vulnerability which makes people use more substances. As a great example; alcohol is known to reduce immunity (of COVID-19) and as a result you become even more susceptible to develop COVID-19. It’s a catch 22 situation as to what came first. Nihit, Gupta, MD, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

If a deadly virus doesn’t get you first, what about depression, overdose? We’ve been in a balancing act… Stay inside to protect loved ones, but inside, by yourself is the last place people facing addiction should be.

We have seen an uptick in overdoses. I mean, I attribute that to a lot of things. People are shut in. Some people have lost their jobs. They don’t have access to the rehab services they once had access to. That kind of stuff did increase to some extent although we are seeing now a little bit of a downturn as some folks are coming back and some of those services are being restored. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell

Here’s another scary reality; monkey see, monkey do. Your kids are feeling that same weight you’re feeling.

I’ve had pre-adolescent kids who are drinking alcohol. Nihit, Gupta, MD, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

We used to think it’s the cool kids at school, the peer pressure, but kids aren’t in class these days, so what’s the cause?

A lot of families, the kids are at home because there’s no school and the parents have to go to work. There’s a clear lack of supervision. Plus, I think there could be better role modeling from parents. I’ve noticed parents themselves using more alcohol and as a result it becomes okay for their teenager to use alcohol when they should not be. Nihit, Gupta, MD, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The psychiatrist tells me statistically most addicts started with gateway drugs in their adolescent years.

If you or someone you love is struggling with substance use, reach out. Over the phone, any way you can. Reach Reynold’s BreakThru program here.