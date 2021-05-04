Relief available for Marshall County residents struggling with rent payments

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some much needed relief is on the way for Marshall County residents who may be struggling with rent or mortgage payments due to the coronavirus.

County Commissioners announced applications are now being accepted for the Coronavirus Emergency Payments Program.

The County was recently awarded a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant. It will provide payment assistance for low to moderate income homeowners and renters who are experiencing financial hardship as a direct result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Residents who qualify will be eligible for relief of up to six consecutive months of delinquent mortgage, rent or utility bills.

This is just something that we are happy to be able to administer that we can assist the families in a little bit of relief. John Gruzinskas, President, Marshall County Commission.

Applications are being accepted on a first come, first serve basis.

Only residents living outside the City of Moundsville are eligible, since the city recently received a similar grant for the same amount of money.

Applications are available to be picked up at the courthouse or by contacting the Bel-O-Mar Regional office at 304-242-1800.