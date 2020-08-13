Reminding You to Fill Out Your Census Forms in Marshall County

It isn’t too late to fill out you’re census form if you’re living in Marshall County, according to Marshall County school officials.

Only about 60% of people in Marshall County have completed theirs so far, but school officials say that’s not quite where the County has been with the response rate in years past.

The census shows just how many people are in Marshall County and how much federal funding they would receive.

All that funding goes into programs like children nutrition, serving meals, and special education services.

“As an educator, speaking for teachers, speaking for the children, speaking for the programs that we can offer, I implore you that you would do this and fill out the census form because it does make a difference.” Woody Yoder, Assistant Superintendent of Marshall County Schools

If you still need to fill out your census, your can either do it by mail or online. It shouldn’t take any longer than ten minutes to complete.