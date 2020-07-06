Residents say road slip on Big Grave Creek is getting progressively more dangerous

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – People who live along Big Grave Creek just past the Northern Regional Jail said the road keeps getting worse.

They tell 7News the part that was already sunken has gotten at least 18 inches lower on the past few months.

Drivers encountering the slip can be seen either being forced into the oncoming lane or being tossed and thrown by the deep dips.

Residents also said they periodically find brake parts scattered along the road

Some guy came down through here and he had a front wheel drive car. When he passed us, his back wheel had buckled. The wheel was actually at a 45 degree angle as it was going down the road.” Mark Carney, Resident

Somebody’s going to get killed here. There’s no doubt in my mind, if they don’t do something. I’m not blaming the state for this, but people come down the road past my house at over 100 miles an hour. Larry Stevey, Resident

Officials at the West Virginia Division of Highways office have not yet responded to our inquiry about the problem.