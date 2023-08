A city in West Virginia said their restrooms will no longer be open 24 hours at a local park.

The restrooms are located near the basketball courts at East End Park.

The city of Moundsville, West Virginia said the restrooms will no longer be open 24 hours due to misuse.

The restrooms will be opened at approximately 8:00 AM and closed between 6:00 and 8:00 PM, depending on events.

The city apologized for the inconvenience.