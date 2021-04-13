Reynolds Memorial Hospital raises a flag to honor organ donors

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “She’s still bringing smiles to faces today, just not in the way we anticipated.”
WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital raised a flag Tuesday morning for organ donation, honoring the lives of those who chose to help save others.
One daughter spoke in memory of her mother, whose organs went to save other lives at Reynolds.
CEO of the hospital, Dr. David Hess, says it starts with a conversion, one you don’t want to have too late.
Dr. David Hess, CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital
“When there’s a tragic event that happens, we don’t want to have that difficult conversation then. So, we have some (donors) here but we desperately need more.”
Sarah’s mother donated her corneas to help someone else.
“On January 21, she had passed at this hospital actually. She had the fortune of being an organ donor and fulfilling her lifelong dream and wish. She was always a person of service.”Sarah, Speaking on behalf of her mother
Each and every day, 20 people die while waiting. Every 10 minutes, another person is added to the transplant waiting list.
Health officials urge you to consider what you leave behind.