WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital opens third Rapid Care Facility

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF)- WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital cut the ribbon to welcome their third Rapid Care Facility, this time in Mount Olivet.

Since the recent hospital closures, a void needed to be filled in the Mount Olive and Sherrard area.

With the new Rapid Care Facility, patients can be quickly treated for coughs and colds or tested for COVID-19 without filling up hospitals and Emergency Rooms.

The facility also offers X-rays if you find yourself injured.

President and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Dr. David Hess says, the most important thing is the convenience this Rapid Care brings to the residents in the Mount Olivet and Sherrard area.

This area in Mount Olivet really needed healthcare, they needed primary care, they needed to be seen quickly and close to their homes. I’ve been looking at the Mount Olivet, Sherrard area for years. We felt it was a natural extension for Reynolds Memorial Hospital to be in this area. I know a lot of great families here, great people here and great patients here. We just wanted access and health care closer to them. Dr. David Hess | President & CEO, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The Rapid Care will have rapid and primary care staff on hand, seven days a week.

Dr. Hess says he is excited to open up job opportunities for the people in the area during such a difficult time.

You can find the Rapid Care at 210 Fairmont Pike Road in Mount Olivet.