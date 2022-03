MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of CR 21 (Robert’s Ridge) will be closed between mile post 0.04 and mile post 0.20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 29, 2022, through Friday, April 22, 2022.

WVDOH will be installing a steel piling wall. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.