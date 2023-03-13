The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is assisting with the cleanup of several roadways in Marshall County following an oil mud leakage from an oil and gas truck on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The truck traveled more than 14 miles, on WV 2 and county routes, while leaking drilling fluid. The following roadways are closed on Monday, March 13, 2023, as a result of the spillage: Roberts Ridge Road (CR 21) from Fallen Timber Lane to Lindsay Lane Road (CR 88/5), all of Lindsay Lane Road and Round Bottom Hill Road (WV 2 ALT).

WV 2 just south of Moundsville was impacted by the spill but crews have that 2.5-mile portion reopened. A clay and sand-based absorbent material was placed on that roadway to assist in drying it.

The oil and gas company responsible for the spill is hiring a professional contractor to clean the closed roadways. The spill along with weather conditions has caused slippery roadways.

WVDOH is monitoring the cleanup and advises motorists to avoid the areas.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has staff on site and no environmental impacts have been observed.

The roads impacted are expected to be closed for the remainder of Monday, March 13, 2023.