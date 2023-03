McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF) – Multiple fire crews responded to an RV that caught fire Wednesday evening at the RV park in McMechen, formerly the old Bishop Donahue field.

Crews on the scene told our 7NEWS crew that the man in the RV was sleeping when the fire broke out, but he managed to wake up and exit the RV before he suffered any injuries.

Crews with Benwood and McMechen were on the scene.

We do not know what may have caused the fire but stay with 7NEWS for updates.