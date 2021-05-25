RV park coming to Grand Vue Park

RV's are a great way to travel or even take a quick trip.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s becoming one of the fastest growing trends across the country.

Sales and rentals of RV’s are growing at an unbelievable rate.

They say it’s a great way to travel or even take a quick trip. Soon some of those RV fanatics will have a great destination location right in Marshall County.

Officials at Grand Vue Park held a ground breaking ceremony earlier as work just got underway on a new 40 spot RV park. It will be located right next to the VUE restaurant

Grand Vue General Manager Craig White says that once the RV park is up and running it could bring as many as two hundred people per day to the park.

“In Grand Vue, we have designated ourselves as an outdoor adventure park. There are a lot of adventure seekers now with the RV’s and things like that. We had some space and we thought we would use that space to help bring in revenue to help support the park.” Craig White. General Manager, Grand Vue Park

The park will also include two bath houses. They say they hope to have it up and running in the fall.