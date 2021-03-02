Sand Hill Elementary debuts a unique vending machine for Read Across America

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s a big day for some area students since their school just received a brand new vending machine.



But it’s not for candy or snacks, but something much more healthy.



Sand Hill Elementary is promoting reading in a unique way.



Starting today students now have access to a book vending machine.



Kids earn tokens for the machine by setting and reaching their own behavioral or academic goals.

These students are able to keep the books so they can share the stories with their family members and friends.



The principal says students are able to select books according to their likes and interests. It also encourages them to build their own home libraries