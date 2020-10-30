Saturday DHHR County Alert Map will decide Trick or Treat in Marshall County

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Marshall County is currently in “Gold” advisory on the WV DHHR map.

Officials have now decided that if they will be in “gold” “orange” or “red” advisory on the color-coded map on Saturday, trick or treat will be canceled for the towns in Marshall County.

The decision was not made light heartedly as we all want the children to be able to participate in activities and try to maintain some sort of normalcy during this time. With the positive COVID-19 results on the rise in our communities, hard decisions must be made in order to do our best to keep everyone safe. While we know that not everyone will agree with this decision, it is our job as public officials to make safety a priority. We hope that you will understand our position. City Of Moundsville

The WV DHHR map usually is released at 10 am every day.

McMechen Village Council has now voted to have Trick or Treat unless ordered not to by the state.