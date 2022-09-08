MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — People all over the Mountain State had the opportunity to gain a powerful, life-saving tool.

Thursday is “Save a Life Day” in West Virginia. It’s a statewide event where several organizations and advocacy groups distribute Narcan kits, along with training on how to administer the drug. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The drug is available throughout the Northern Panhandle including at The Unity Center in Benwood. Executive Director Mary Hess Says Narcan can be a life saving tool in any number of situations

“Overdoses don’t just happen to someone that has substance use disorder. Overdoses happen to people not taking prescriptions as their doctor ordered and took an extra dose, they forgot and took an extra dose or they drop a pill and try to pick it up thinks it’s candy. Accidents do happen if you have pain killers in the house. So it’s always a good idea to have it in your house, ” says Hess.

Several other sites with the drug throughout the Northern Panhandle include CHANGE Inc. in Weirton, the Recovery Resource Center in New Martinsville in New Martinsville and the Brooke County Library.