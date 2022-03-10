MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

Moundsville Middle School quietly feeds a lot of families struggling with hunger.

But the amount of food they receive from Mountaineer Food Bank each month weighs 1,000 pounds or more.

So they get a little help with the heavy lifting from Williams Energy employees.

The delivery comes once a month in a tractor trailer.

The food pantries that receive the food meet the truck in a shopping plaza parking lot.

But off-loading all that packaged food—and loading it into their own vehicles—is a big job.

Suzanne Muncy of Moundsville Middle School says it helps many children and their families.

But getting it to the school wasn’t always easy.

“Many years ago, I did this all by myself,” Muncy said. “And I was only feeding 20 families at the time. And then it got bigger and bigger and I needed help. So Williams Energy has stepped up and they provide the manpower. I couldn’t fit it in my car anymore and so they come over and help me. And it’s a wonderful thing. There’s nothing worse than a hungry kid. When you’re hungry, you can’t learn.”

“It is a lot of food,” noted Aaron Dailer, operations technician at Williams Energy. “It’s amazing the amount that goes to these schools. And it can be quite the task to get it where it needs to go.”

Fifty children a week take home a food bag from Moundsville Middle School.

And over the holidays, 170 children received food to take home to their families.

Other food pantries also receive food from Mountaineer Food Bank—everyone from the Salvation Army to the Feeding Body and Soul Soup Kitchen.