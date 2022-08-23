MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At 7:30 a.m., students arrived at John Marshall High School.



They had breakfast, charged their iPads, and by 8:00 a.m., they were in class.



For the first time in two years, there are no COVID restrictions, and Principal Cassie Porter is pleased.



She’s also pleased that after much thought and study, school officials have decided on a new gender-neutral dress code–everyone’s torso must be covered.



Sienna Miller, a senior, said she’s fine with the new dress code and happy with her classes.



Last week, the students got their class schedules and picked up their student ID badges.



Each incoming freshman was given a tour of the school along with their family.



As classes begin, a casual glance at Megan Pintus’ accounting class might look more fun than work as students gather around a table and play Monopoly.



But Ms. Pintus reveals it’s all part of class work involving keeping track of where you spend your money, rather than spending casually and then wondering where it all went.



This Friday is the John Marshall Monarchs’ first home game, and a pep rally will usher in the season.