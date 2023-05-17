MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A fire broke out on Tuesday night just after 10:40 p.m. in Benwood at AMG Resources, the site of the former Strauss Industries.

Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell tells 7NEWS it was a scrap fire, and was put out quickly by the Benwood and McMechen Fire departments.

Longwell says there were no injuries, and a cause for the fire is unknown at this time.

You’ll recall that just last week there was a controlled burn at the same facility, but despite the smoke officials told 7NEWS there was no danger to the public.